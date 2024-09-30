Three Looming Questions for the OKC Thunder Ahead of the 2024-25 Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the best teams in the NBA last season, reeling off 57 wins in the regular season.
Even with such a good performance, however, the team still had a few glaring weaknesses that Sam Presti, Mark Daigneault and the rest of OKC's front office needed to address over the offseason.
After making a few new additions to the lineup, the Thunder should once again be one of the best teams in the NBA, but will need to answer a few looming questions as the upcoming season progresses.
Who takes Josh Giddey's spot in the starting lineup?
After trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso over the summer, one of the Thunder's five starters from last season is no longer on the team. While Caruso originally seemed like a shoo-in to take Giddey's position in the starting lineup, the OKC's signing of Isaiah Hartenstein makes things more complex.
Caruso's fit in Oklahoma City's starting five is easy to imagine, as the standout defender could easily fill the role Giddey played last season. While the former NBA champion isn't as good of a playmaker, he is a better play finisher in the Thunder's five out offense.
Caruso shot 40.8% from beyond the arc last season and earned Second Team All-Defense honors, seemingly making him the perfect player for Daigneault's system.
Still, however, Hartenstein is a good passer who could create a matchup nightmare for opposing teams when playing next to Chet Holmgren. Holmgren's versatility should allow the two big men to share the court together without limiting each other.
Can one of the less established players on the roster earn significant rotational minutes?
Between Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng, the Thunder have a few young players who could still blossom into solid contributors.
Both first round selections, Dieng looked great in the G League last season, helping the OKC Blue win its first-ever title and earning Finals MVP honors along the way.
Still, Dieng has not shot the ball well from the perimeter and needs to become more consistent from beyond the arc to truly make an impact for the Thunder. Jones has similar concerns after shooting just 32.4% from 3-point range last season at Weber State.
Jones showed his versatility in the summer league and even had a few nice shooting performances, but still needs to become a more reliable shooter to have a regular spot in Oklahoma City's rotation.
Are the Thunder experienced enough to overcome the older teams in the West?
In its playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, OKC showed signs of being a younger, less experienced team.
After addressing the other concerns from the Thunder's Western Conference Semifinals loss, Presti and company will have to wait until the postseason to see if the young players on the roster are more prepared for the moment this time around.
While its not abnormal for young players to struggle when the intensity is turned up in the playoffs, Oklahoma City will need its roster around Gilgeous-Alexander to perform better when OKC returns to the postseason.
