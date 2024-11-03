Three Takeaway from the Thunder's Sixth Win this Season Versus the LA Clippers
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to roll along smoothly into this season, starting with a flawless 6-0 start and sending the LA Clippers to 2-4 behind a 105-92 victory late Saturday night.
With a 25-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a double-digit scoring effort from every starter, an efficient shooting night for Oklahoma City saw them come out of LA for the first time this season with a win.
Let's look at three takeaways from the Thunder's sixth win to start the season:
Aaron Wiggins Gets Second Start, Provides Strong Impact
For what's been a very impressive start for Aaron Wiggins to start the season, he's been getting the nod from head coach Mark Daigneault and given plenty of time on the floor as a result -- and he's been producing. Playing 30 minutes on the night, Wiggins added some solid impact both ways in the win.
Adding three steals to the Thunder's total of 11, five boards, two assists and 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting, as well as a couple threes, giving Wiggins this additional responsiblity thus far this season hasn't been a mistake. He's been answering the call, and he'll continue to progress as he gets further into his groove throughout the season.
James Harden Contained to Minimal Offensive Production
James Harden, as every basketball fan knows, has the opportunity to light things up offensively any given night. He'd been having a formidable start to the Clippers' season, throwing up peformances of 20-plus points in nearly all of their games thus far, as the Thunder held him to under 15 points for the first time this season.
Just a mere 12 points and 4-of-13 shooting, Oklahoma City frustrated him to the tune of two turnovers and only shooting 2-of-9 from outside. To Harden's offensive standards, it was a lackluster night for the tenured veteran.
Thunder Defense Continues to Improve
It's been shown since the start of the season how special this Oklahoma City defense is going to be, especially with the addition of veteran defensive stalwart Alex Caruso, and of course the progression of Cason Wallace and others. This team is adept at getting in the passing lanes, disrupting ball handlers and overall anticipation to cause errors.
On Saturday night, Caruso added two steals to Wiggins' three along with two apiece from Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams. This helped amass 20 errors from the Clippers, helping the Thunder to five more shots on the night and disrupting the overall flow from LA's offense.
