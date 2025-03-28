Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Franchise-Record 61st Win
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder has won by dominant margins against all opposition throughout the season. So, it was only appropriate for the team to establish a franchise-record 61 victories with a 125-104 blitz against the No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night — in what ended up being Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins' final game manning their sidelines. The Thunder has won eight straight games, including five against teams above .500.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in his 46th game with 30 or more points this season, finished with 37 points on 15-for-25 shooting and 7-for-9 free throws, six assists, three rebounds and three steals with a +26 plus-minus.
Jalen Williams returned after missing seven straight games with a right hip strain. He totaled 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 7-for-8 free throws, five rebounds and four assists.
Isaiah Hartenstein registered 18 points on nine shots, 11 rebounds (three offensive), four assists, two blocks, two steals and a +16 plus-minus. He also made all eight free-throw attempts.
The Thunder bench recorded 37 points on 13-for-27 shooting, including 9-for-16 on 3-pointers.
Statistic
Thunder
Grizzlies
Points
125
104
2-Pointers
31-for-59
17-for-37
3-Pointers
13-for-31
16-for-42
Free Throws
24-for-28
22-for-23
Turnovers
12
18
Offensive Rebounds
7
5
Let's dive into three takeaways from the Thunder's record-setting win.
A game of (overpowering) runs
Oklahoma City went on two separate 17-0 spurts, each sandwiched between Jaren Jackson Jr. jumpers. The first spanned the halftime break — in the second quarter's last 1:03, Gilgeous-Alexander swished a step-back jumper and made two free throws, while Isaiah Joe converted a catch-and-shoot corner triple. The Thunder then scored 10 straight points from four different starters in the third quarter's first 2:15. Memphis shot 0-for-4 and committed three turnovers across that stretch.
The Grizzlies erased their resulting 14-point deficit by the end of the quarter and took a 99-97 lead on a Jackson Jr. pull-up 3-pointer with 7:41 remaining. Hartenstein tipped in a Jalen Williams miss right before Gilgeous-Alexander checked in, helping Oklahoma City rack up 15 more points to seal the game's result. Luguentz Dort splashed two triples, including a high-arcing attempt that gave the Thunder a lead it did not relinquish. The Grizzlies missed five shots and gave away three turnovers during the second run.
Oklahoma City has executed a league-leading 17 15-0 runs this season, showing an uncommon ability to flip the switch at any time.
"It always starts with defense," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Once we're getting stops, and we rebound and we play fast, that's when (those runs) usually come."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows his mid-range mastery
Gilgeous-Alexander missed both 3-point attempts against Memphis, going scoreless from beyond the arc in two of his last five games after making at least one 3-pointer in his prior 49. He still demonstrated exquisite shotmaking, as evidenced by a 10-for-14 shooting night on mid-range jumpers. His final seven makes were unassisted.
The Thunder superstar also had uncharacteristic 2-point performances against the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings this week, making 13 of 39 combined attempts after shooting above 50% in each of his previous 14 appearances — meaning a positive night was on the cards.
Gilgeous-Alexander made three pull-up jumpers from the left baseline, including a step-back over the backboard and 7-foot-4 Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey with 4:10 left in the third quarter to give Oklahoma City an eight-point advantage.
Luguentz Dort continues to lock down opposing stars
With Ja Morant sitting out with a strained left hamstring, Desmond Bane became Memphis' No. 1 perimeter scoring option — and shot 1-for-12 with three turnovers as Dort served as his primary defender. Bane was the only Grizzlies starter who did not score double-digit points despite averaging 18.7 points on 59.5% true shooting this season.
Only nine opposing players have recorded 30 or more points against the Thunder all season, a testament to Dort's physicality, quickness and effort while manning up against the other team's best scorer.
"What he's been to the point of our attack all year, and throughout his whole career, has been amazing," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "There's nobody in the NBA like him. What he does is special every night, you can't teach it. ... There's not a lot of nights people get the best of him.
"We have a team full of defenders, and that's the reason why we're a really good defense. But Lu Dort is at the front of that, 100%."
The Thunder hosts the Indiana Pacers tomorrow at 7 p.m. CST. It looks to improve a 26-1 mark against Eastern Conference teams this season.