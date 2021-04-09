Inside The Thunder
Three takeaways from OKC's 129-102 loss to the Cavaliers

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland were the one-two punch and Aleksej Pokusevski came back down to earth in Oklahoma City's 129-102 loss to the Cavaliers Thursday
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland backcourt ran wild and Aleksej Pokusevski came back down to Earth Thursday night in Chesapeake Energy Area. With the loss, the Thunder have now moved to 20-32 and have lost five straight games. Here’s three takeaways from Cleveland’s 129-102 win over Oklahoma City:

Cleveland’s guard combo capitalizes

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland took full advantage of Oklahoma City’s young backcourt in Thursday’s contest.

With unquestionably good chemistry, Sexton and Garland combined to score 48 points on 17-for-32 shooting.

Collin Sexton shoots over Oklahoma City's Theo Maledon

Sexton led Cleveland with 27 points, consistently pushing the pace and attacking Oklahoma City’s defense.

Garland shot 53-percent from the floor.

Spreading the wealth

Oklahoma City spread the wealth on Thursday as seven different players finished in double-digit scoring.

Ty Jerome got his career-high in the contest, pacing the Thunder with 23 points.

Theo Maledon followed with 14 points, Moses Brown scored 13 and Kenrich Williams and Jaylen Hoard each added 12.

All five of the Thunder starters finished in double digits.

Pokusevski’s hot-streak comes to an end

Pokusevski simply hasn’t looked like the same player lately.

Of course, no one in the organization was complaining about 18.6 points per game over the last five contests.

Aleksej Pokusevski had a pedestrian shooting performance one night after putting up 25 points against Charlotte 

Pokusevski finally came back to earth Thursday night, scoring just 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting. The 7-foot Serbian also snagged six rebounds and dished out two assists.

After breaking the Thunder rookie 3-point record on Wednesday, Pokusevski shot just 2-for-8 from 3-point land on Thursday.

