Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's 119-109 Win Over New Orleans
Oklahoma City dealt with New Orleans for the second time this season on Saturday night, eclipsing the Pelicans 119-109 on New Orleans' home floor.
This win marks the seventh victory in the last eight games for the Thunder, reaching an 18-5 record and further solidifying its top spot in the Western Conference.
Saturday night's win saw a familiar scoring flow with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 31 while Jalen Williams narrowly trailed with 27 points on the night. Isaiah Hartenstein managed the rebounding battle well, and the Pelicans were held to under 30% from three on the game.
Let's take a dive into these three takeaways:
SGA, JDub's Consistency is Unwavering
Those who haven't watched the Thunder over the past year are missing the sheer impressiveness of a duo's consistency like Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams provide. You can count on one to clear 20 points, and the other to clear 30 almost night in and night out, and typically on efficient shooting performances on top of that.
Williams has eclipsed over 20 points in his last four outings, shooting 49.3% from the floor in those games. For Gilgeous-Alexander, his 30-point consistency has remained steadfast, amassing eight 30-plus point games in his last 10 performances---having 11 in total throughout the Thunder's 23 games.
Hartenstein Sustaining Rebounding Success
Hartenstein's arrival has uplifted this team immensely. Helping take the rebounding battle versus the Pelicans saw Hartenstein contribute 12 boards to the Thunder's 45 compared to New Orleans' 35, giving the Thunder six more shots on the night.
In eight games and seven starts, Hartenstein is averaging 12.8 boards per game and is also adding 11.8 points on 56.9% shooting---becoming a massive impactor on both ends for this Thunder team.
OKC Defense Continues to Take Care of Business
Again, versus a 5-19 team on Saturday night, the Thunder defense took care of business and executed its duties.
Limiting the Pelicans to 29.7% from 3-point range, holding Brandon Ingram to just five points and one field goal while also holding CJ McCollum to only 11, Oklahoma City nullified New Orleans' heavy-hitting scorers which paid off in the end.
Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones did get going, respectively, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Thunder's defensive versatility and ability to create 18 total turnovers on the night to the Pelicans' demise.
