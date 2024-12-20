Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's Bounce-Back Win Over Orlando
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a rough go around in the NBA Cup Championship versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Held to its lowest point total on the season at 81, the Thunder could not get the lid off the basket---including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
But against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Oklahoma City dusted itself off and recouped to claim a road victory inside Kia Center, winning 105-99.
Gilgeous-Alexander steered himself back into the right direction, and the Thunder were able to break out of its 3-point draught en route to its victory. Let's take a look at a few aspects to note from the Thunder win:
SGA Rights his Wrong
A game ago, Gilgeous-Alexander had one of his worst games on the season against the Bucks. A large part of the Thunder's NBA Cup Championship loss could be attributed a poor night from its superstar, but every great player has those. It's how those great players respond which measures his mental fortitude and ability to overcome bad performances.
Gilgeous-Alexander turned his 21 points on 8-of-24 shooting with two assists against Milwaukee to 35 points on nearly the same volume, making 15 of 26 shot attempts and adding six assists, two blocks and four steals to lead Oklahoma City to its 21st win on the season.
Thunder Bench Intervenes
As of late, Oklahoma City's bench has been a bit tame, leaning on th starting lineup to bear the weight offensively. That wasn't the case against Orlando.
Head coach Mark Daigneault didn't go as deep into the bench as he might on other nights, but going five-deep into his reserve unit paid dividends. As a whole, the Thunder bench provided 40 points on the night while shooting 12-for-25 from the field.
Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins led the way for the team's bench players with 11 points apiece.
OKC's Turnover Generation is Steadfast
If you can bet on one thing the Thunder will do, it's generate more turnovers than the team will commit. It's been a very common theme thus far this season, and they're continuing to maintain its pace.
It's a massive winning tool, and the approach is conscious. More turnovers generated, less turnovers committed, leading to several extra possessions and chances to score the ball. Oklahoma City got off five more shots on the game than Orlando did, turning them over 18 times compared to the Thunder's 13.
It's difficult to beat a team with numbers like these, and the Thunder is doing it night in and night out.
As Oklahoma City separates itself from the rest of the Western Conference pack, going ahead three games over the two-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder continue to look like a bonafide championship contender.
Oklahoma City awaits the Miami Heat in its back-to-back at 7 p.m. on Friday inside Kaseya Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.