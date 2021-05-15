Three Takeaways From Oklahoma City's 109-93 Loss to the Jazz

The NBA-leading Jazz took down the struggling Thunder on Friday night behind big performances from Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert.

True to form, the NBA-leading Jazz handed Oklahoma City a 109-93 loss on Friday night, leaving just one game on the regular season schedule for each team. Here are three takeaway’s from the game:

The Svi Show

Svi Mykhailiuk was electric off the bench in Friday’s contest.

The 6-foot-7 forward poured on a team-high 19 points against Utah, hitting three of his four attempted 3-pointers.

Mykhailiuk, who was acquired from Detroit in the Hamidou Diallo trade, played 26 minutes on Friday.

Jazz Coast to Late-Season Win

The NBA-leading Jazz took care of business Friday night, coasting to a 109-93 win over the Thunder.

Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert paced the team on both ends of the court. Bogdanovic led with 22 points on 50 percent shooting.

Gobert added 16 points and 16 rebounds to go along with his stifling defense.

The Jazz are still vying for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Deck Continues Solid Stretch of Play

Argentinian signee Gabriel Deck continued providing valuable minutes for OKC against the Jazz.

Deck added 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He also came down with six rebounds.

With a long contract that isn’t guaranteed, Deck will need to prove himself to remain with the Thunder longterm, and he seems to be doing just that.