Three takeaways from Oklahoma City's 117-93 loss to the Sixers

Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort's returns weren't enough for the Thunder on Saturday as they dropped their first matchup against Philadelphia 117-93

Oklahoma City saw two of its young core return on Saturday in Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley, but it wouldn't be enough as the Sixers routed the Thunder 117-93 on their home court Saturday. Here are three takeaway's from the game:

Bradley wows against former squad

Tony Bradley scored 16 points and came down with 14 rebounds in the loss, grabbing a double-double in his first game against his former team. He also added three blocks.

The center shot 7-for-11 from the floor.

The Thunder acquired Bradley in a three-team deal involving Philadelphia and the Knicks. The Sixers received George Hill and Iggy Brazdeikis, and Oklahoma City received Bradley, Austin Rivers, 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from 76ers.

Bradley has averaged 8.9 points per game in seven games with the Thunder.

Sixers star-power too much

Philadelphia’s MVP candidate Joel Embiid would prove to be too much for the Thunder to handle.

Embiid led all scorers with 27 points, fueling his MVP case even more with ferocious attacks to the basket.

Ben Simmons, a potential Defensive Player of the Year recipient, took advantage of OKC’s young backcourt with 13 points and 28 minutes of solid defense.

Bazley sees blazing start in return

After sitting out for over a month, Darius Bazley saw plenty of action in his return Saturday night.

The forward scored 17 points to lead the Thunder.

He got off to a quick start with back-to-back triples, scoring OKC’s first six points of the game, and found two more buckets for a 10-point first quarter.

He also flashed his playmaking ability, dishing out two assists in the first quarter. He would finish with five dimes in the game.