Three takeaway’s from the Thunder’s 112-106 loss to the Raptors

Oklahoma City’s losing streak continued as the Raptors came away with a 112-106 win over Oklahoma City Sunday night

Lu Dort and Chris Boucher had a Montreal matchup, Oklahoma City’s losing streak continued and rookie Aleksej Pokusevski made his return to the court on Sunday night.

The Montreal Matchup

Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort and Toronto’s Chris Boucher both grew up in Montreal, and both came out hot in Sunday’s Thunder-Raptors matchup.

The pair battled in the first half, combining for 42 of the total 111 points scored between the teams. Dort had 22 points at half, and Boucher hit a buzzer-beater to trail with 20.

Dort finished with 29 points, shooting 5-for-8 from three-point land.

Boucher finished with a game-high 31 points.

READ MORE:

Standings Watch: Thunder making late run at top pick

State of the Franchise: The Coach

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helping from the sideline

The Streak Continues

Oklahoma City lost its 10th straight game Sunday night.

The losing streak now ties their 6th longest in franchise history.

Two matchups against white-hot Russell Westbrook and the struggling Wizards could be a chance for the Thunder to rebound, but a five-game stretch against the 76ers, Celtics, Pelicans, Pacers and Suns won’t help OKC’s record.

Rookie Returns to Action

Aleksej Pokusevski returned from injury Sunday night against the Raptors.

The Serbian 7-footer totaled eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks in just three quarters. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

His six blocks would set a new career-high for the 19-year-old.

Pokusevski was the first rookie since LeBron James in 2004 to register five points, blocks, assists and rebounds in a game.