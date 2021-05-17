Three Takeaways From the Thunder's 117-112 Win Over the Clippers

Fueled by its young squad, Oklahoma City earned a win in its regular season finale over a skeleton crew Clippers team.

Fueled by a fiery young crew of former G-Leaguers, the Oklahoma City fought tooth and nail to pull out a 117-112 win over the Clippers in its regular season finale. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Young Players Pace Oklahoma City

Led by a slew of up and coming players, Oklahoma City had a competitive showing against the Clippers.

Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski played white-hot on Sunday, hitting six of his nine attempted 3-pointers to scorch Los Angeles for a career-high 29 points. He also added eight rebounds and two assists.

Two-way player Josh Hall had his best professional game to date, scoring 25 points and adding 10 rebounds.

Moses Brown had a career night as well, posting 24 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.

Los Angeles Bench Shines

With its superstars out, the Clippers looked to the bench.

All five of LA’s reserve players finished in double-digit scoring on Sunday night.

Terrance Mann led the team with 19 points, following by Jay Scrubb and Yogi Ferrell with 14 each.

Thunder End the Season on a Win

To the dismay of people hoping for better draft odds, OKC ended their season with a win.

Pokusevski and Hall helped the Thunder outscore the Clippers 31-24 in the final quarter to find a win in the finale.

The Thunder will now finish with the fourth or fifth best draft odds, opposed to a chance at the third best if they had lost.

It was OKC's second win in 26 games.