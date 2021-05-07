Three takeaways from the Thunder's 118-97 loss to Golden State

Thunder guard Ty Jerome added a spark off the bench and Golden State’s Steph Curry torched the Thunder from range in Oklahoma City's loss Thursday night.

Oklahoma City’s Ty Jerome added a spark off the bench, Golden State’s Steph Curry torched the Thunder from range and the loss helped OKC’s draft odds. Here are three takeaway’s from Oklahoma City’s 1118-97 loss to the Warriors on Thursday night:

Jerome goes for career-high

Ty Jerome was a spark plug off the bench Thursday night.

The second-year poured on 23 points on 8-For-14 shooting, adding four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Jerome has been a positive all season, averaging 10.3 in 32 games.

Steph Curry continues hot-streak

Stephen Curry continued his white-hot offensive streak on Thursday night, torching the Thunder for 34 points while hitting six threes.

Curry has averaged 37.1 points over the last 18 games, thrusting himself into MVP conversation.

The Warriors currently sit at 33-33, good for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Loss to Warriors helps draft odds

OKC’s 118-97 loss to Golden State gave the Thunder sole possession of the fourth worst record in the league.

With the loss, OKC passed Cleveland and Orlando, who are tied for the fifth-worst odds.

The Thunder are a half game back from Minnesota and a full game back from the Detroit Pistons, who beat Memphis on Thursday night.