Three takeaways from the Thunder's 119-115 win over the Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a 14 game losing streak with a 119-115 win over Boston on Tuesday night

Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley impressed, and Thunder rookie Aleksej Pokusevski got back on track in Oklahoma City’s 119-115 streak-ending win over Boston Tuesday night. Here are three takeaway’s from the game:

Dort, Bazley help Thunder end streak

Staring the wrong side of history in the face, Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City to a 119-115 win to snap a 14-game losing streak.

Dort scored a team high 24 points, and Bazley came alive in the fourth to push his total to 21 points and 10 rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points.

It was the Thunder’s first win in April, the last coming on March 29 against the Toronto Raptors.

The losing streaks of the 2007-08 Supersonics and 2008-09 Thunder squad both stood at 14.

Rookie keeps Boston in it

Rookie guard Payton Pritchard kept the C’s in the game Tuesday, scoring 28 points off of the bench on 9-for-16 shooting.

The rookie hit four of his 10 attempted 3-pointers.

Pritchard is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and 41 percent from the three-point line.

Pokusevski gets back on track

After a tough stretch of injury riddled games, Thunder rookie Aleksej Pokusevski got back on track Tuesday night.

The Serbian 7-footer scored 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting, and finished with six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of play.

The 19-year-old is averaging 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 38 games this season.