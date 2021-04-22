Three takeaways from the Thunder's 122-116 loss to the Pacers

Second-year Darius Bazley continued his hot-streak and Oklahoma City lost a rookie to illness in Oklahoma City's 122-116 loss to Indiana Wednesday night.

Darius Bazley continued his scoring hot-streak, the Pacers young building blocks got it going and Thunder rookie Aleksej Pokusevski left the game in the first quarter in Indiana’s 122-116 win over Oklahoma City Wednesday. Here are three takeaway’s from the game:

Bazley still on a roll

Forward Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 26 points against the Pacers on Wednesday night. He played 37 minutes, tacking on nine boards and two assists.

Bazley has looking much better since returning from a fractured scapula, averaging 19 points in seven games back.

He’s scored his career-high of 26 points in back-to-back games.

Brogdon, LeVert lead Indiana

The young backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert powered the Pacers past the Thunder Wednesday, combining for 57 points, 13 assists and 20 rebounds as a pair.

Brogdon was visibly Indiana’s best player, registering 29 points, seven assists and grabbing 15 rebounds.

LeVert had important buckets down the stretch finishing with 28 points despite 1-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Pokusevski exits in the first

After starting and playing for just five minutes, Thunder rookie Aleksej Pokusevski exited the game with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

The 19-year-old snagged two rebounds and dished out one assist before exiting the game.

Pokusevski, who has seen much better play since returning from the G-League bubble, is averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 35 games this season for Oklahoma City.