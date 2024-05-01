Stiles Points: Leaning on Defensive Chops Makes OKC Thunder Dangerous
As the Oklahoma City Thunder broke out the brooms in New Orleans to sweep the Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs - the story of the series was defense.
Oklahoma City rarely had their A-game offensively. Outside of a Game 2 outburst and eventually breaking open Game 3, the Thunder hung their hats on the defensive end.
While sample size — and opponent — matters, the Thunder’s ability to allow no more than 92 points in any of the four games against the Pelicans shows how dangerous OKC is.
While not letting a team score triple-digits next round feels impossible no matter if the Mavericks or Clippers advance — the Thunder have proven to be a top-five defense in the NBA this season.
With that defensive tenacity carrying over to the playoffs it shows how imposing OKC will be throughout the postseason.
As the Bricktown boys dig in defensively, keeping the game close, they buy their offense time to come around.
With a superstar scoring presence in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a timely tough-bucket getter in Jalen Williams and a top 3-point shooting team in basketball.
If you allow this top-five offense to stay in the game, they will eventually burn you with shot-making down the stretch of games.
Stiles Points:
- Lu Dort absolutely dominated the Thunder's first-round series shutting down Brandon Ingram while launching triples on the other end.
- Josh Giddey continued to shoot the ball well in New Orleans as the Smoothie King Center rings are kind to the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one just jaw-dropping performance in this four-game set, but his life will get easier in round two without a fantastic defender matching up with him.
- The Mavericks and Clippers play in a Game 5 on Wednesday which typically tips the scales. The winner of this series will head to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 1 of the second round series.
Song of the Day: Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.