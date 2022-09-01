Thunder Are Small Winners in Blockbuster Mitchell Deal

In a long awaited blockbuster trade, All-Star Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon.

The full deal involves Cleveland sending Lauri Markkanen, 2022 draftee Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three first round selections and two pick swaps, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the Jazz do leave the deal with some win-now assets, it’s clear the franchise is pivoting with the primary acquisition of three first rounders and two pick swaps.

The Thunder were small winners on the day, with some stake in future Jazz drafts as well.

Oklahoma City owns one singular Utah Jazz first rounder, via the Derrick Favors trade. Utah did cover their bases however, as the pick is top-10 protected in 2024 and 2025, and top-8 protected in 2026.

While the Jazz selection may not be a crown prize, it does signify that teams reigns almost always end up shorter than imagined. And the Thunder have done a great job of extending their pick cache outside of just one or two teams, but rather a good chuck of the league.

Oklahoma City will soon pull a similar move to Cleveland and swap in their future assets for a win-now star, but that move is on the horizon for now.

The Thunder open their 2022-23 season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

