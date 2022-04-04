Skip to main content

LISTEN: Draft Lottery Update After Thunder Beat Suns

Discussing the Thunder's Sunday night win against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, season superlatives and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the Thunder's unlikely victory over the 62 win Phoenix Suns; a win that may firmly cement the Thunder's lottery position with the fourth best odds.

Next, the podcast plays a game of season superlatives and empties out the mailbag to answer listener questions as the season winds down to a close.

