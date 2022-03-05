Thunder Blown out at Home Despite Roby and Gilgeous-Alexander Hot Offensive Night

A hobbled Oklahoma City team was unable to keep pace with a hot Timberwolves team in OKC after a terrible second quarter.

Isaiah Roby isn’t messing around.

Roby continued his tear this week with another solid performance.

The first quarter is where Roby did most of his damage. He scored 11 points and was dominant on the glass. Despite the solid performance for the Thunder big man OKC fell to Minnesota 138-101.

The Thunder were able to keep it close in the first quarter in an offensive onslaught from both sides. At the end of one OKC led 34-32. However, that would be where the Thunder’s success would stop.

Despite both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Roby having offensive success, the Timberwolves had more.

In the second quarter the Timberwolves couldn’t miss and the offensive exploded for 45 second half points while OKC scored a measly 26.

The Timberwolves had one major advantage on OKC, health.

OKC missed Lu Dort and Josh Giddey dearly in their defensive efforts.

The third quarter was closer for OKC as the Timberwolves offense slowed a little. However, OKC was unable to cut into the lead of Minnesota.

Even still Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 30 point mark for the Thunder and Roby continued to add help on the glass and the point column.

In the fourth quarter the Timberwolves lead swelled even further as the injured Thunder just couldn’t keep up.

The fourth quarter, due to the unreachable margin, turned into a development quarter for both teams. With the Thunder’s bench players of Olivier Sarr, Theo Maledon, Lindy Waters III and Vit Krejci received the majority of the minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 33 points after not playing most of the final quarter. He posted an impressive 14-of-21 from the field with seven rebounds.

Roby followed up a 26 point performance with a 21 point night also adding 10 rebounds to earn a double-double. While the Timberwolves shot well over 50% from the field, OKC struggled shooting only 43%.

OKC is back in action on Sunday against the Jazz.

