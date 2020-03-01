Thunder Bolts

As you get ready to take in some Saturday night NBA with the Rockets and Celtics, here are a few nuggets of news and opinions to tide you over till we meet again later tonight.

Deonte Burton and Isaiah Roby will be playing with the Blue when they host the Iowa Wolves at the Myriad (I'll never say Cox Convention Center) Burton played 18 minutes in the Thunder's loss to Bucks. Friday was only the third time in 11 games that Bruton has seen any action. He was 2 for 7 with 5 points, but the real number that jumps out is his -28. That -28 was still better than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's (-36) and Lou Dort's (-38) plus-minus.

Billy Donovan says you can always learn something from every game, meaning he won't just delete the film of the Bucks 47 point thumping of Oklahoma City. What can you take from that game? A closer look at guys like Burton, Roby, and Kevin Hervey, even in the limited minutes Hervey and Roby played Donovan will find something to use a teaching moment.

A reunion I am rooting for this Summer is Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks. Incoming Knicks President Leon Rose was Anthony's Agent at CAA. The two remain good friends, and Anthony says they talk "multiple times a week." At 35, Anthony is having a resurgence in Portland. He's averaging 15.5 points and shooting 36 percent from beyond the arch in 32 minutes.

Yeah, ok, I get it, I am the only in Oklahoma City who misses him. But considering it seems a ring is out of the question unless he's lucky enough to end up in Los Angeles next season. The next best thing would be for Anthony to end his career in New York, where he was revered in the same light as great Knicks of the past.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo's 32 points in 27 minutes were impressive, Zach LaVine scored 41 against the Thunder just four nights ago. LaVine also has a 39 point performance, so does LaMarcus Aldrige and James Harden scored 40 on Oklahoma City back in October. Sorry Giannis, Harden's got ya there. Maybe use more skill next time you play the Thunder.

