Thunder/Bulls Game Thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder can make history tonight vs. the Chicago Bulls. With a win, the Thunder will have their 9th straight road victory, which would be a team record.

Of late, the Thunder have been better away from the Peak, in their last 18 games on the road the Oklahoma City 15-3. Compare that to a home record of 11-7 during that same period.

After the Thunders 113-101 win over Denver, Steven Adams was asked if that win meant any more coming at home "Sure, sure mate."..." A win's a win, mate."..." I do think it's harder to win on the road than it is at home, but, weird stat."

It's not that strange when you consider Oklahoma City has caught the Nuggets, Celtics, Spurs (twice), Lakers and Mavericks at home, and the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Suns, Kings, and Magic on the road.

Tonight it's the 20-38 Bulls who are coming off of a surprising 126-117 win over the Wizards, a game in which Bradley Beal scored 53 points. Coby White and Zach Lavine had 33 and 32, respectively. White has popped for a career-high (33) in his last two games. The win over Washington is the Bulls' only victory of the month.

Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. are both doubtful. Valentine has soreness in his left hamstring, Poter Jr. has a left foot fracture. Kris Dunn is out with a right knee sprain, and Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

For the Thunder, it's the usual suspects of Darius Bazley and Andre Roberson who won't be available.

First Quarter:

It doesn't look like the Thunder will need to overcome a 26 point deficit tonight. The opening run is 20-4, and there is still 7:05 left in the quarter.

Danilo Gallinari has 17 of the Thunder's 25 points. The Bulls finally hit double digits. 25-10 Oklahoma City. Noel is in for Adams.

Bulls making a run the Thunder lead is now 29-19.

Coby White makes it a seven-point game 29-22, Oklahoma City. Thunder has never trailed. And White nails a three. It's a six-point. 32-26.

Coby White has scored 33 points in back to back games; that is his career-high. Tonight he already has nine in six minutes of play.

36-28 Oklahoma City. Bulls bench 16 points 9 of those from White. Thunder bench 7 leads 5 of those from Schroder.

Second Quarter:

If Ferguson can hit that corner three with any regularity, Roberson will have zero chance of getting on the floor this season. Most likely,, he's not coming back but, Ferguson shooting like that doesn't give Roberson much of a role.

Ferguson with his second three! Thunder with 51 points and 10 of 13 from beyond the arc. The ball movent has been fantastic tonight.

Make that three from beyond the arc for Ferguson. Roberson gets back to Oklahoma City, Ferguson gets hot.

Want to take this time to remind you that the Thunder outscored the Bulls 60-38 in the second half of game one this season. It's 62-40 with 4:00 left in the first half.

The Thunder are an astonishing 11/15 73.3 percent from three.

Per Thunder Public relations:

Danilo Gallinari's five makes from beyond the arc in the first quarter ties the Thunder record for the most three-pointers in a quarter

72-55 at the half. Thunder shoot 61.9 percent from the field, 64.7 percent from three and have lead by as many as 24.

Third Quarter:

A lazy start to the third Billy Donovan forced to take a timeout to just a 1:18 in. Bulls start on a 4-0 run.

Zach LaVine just gave Paul a dose of his own medicine with a nice rip move. Game has to recognize game.

Bulls get the lead down to four. Schroder with a HUGE Three! Back down to four.

The Thunder had a 24 lead at one point. It's now 87-86.

For the first time since the first quarter, the Bulls have the lead. 88-87.

Chicago has outscored Oklahoma City 38-19 in the third quarter.

93-91 Bulls as we go to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter: