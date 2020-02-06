Thunder/Cavaliers Game Thread

When the Thunder host the Cavaliers tonight at the Peake, the will have almost a full roster ready to go. Andre Roberson is the only player not available, Terrance Ferguson makes his return after an eight-game absence, Billy Donovan says that he will "put him out there and see how he does." Ferguson will also play with no minute restriction. Rookie Luguentz Dort will start at small forward. In the eight games that Ferguson sat out for personal reasons, Oklahoma City went 7-1.

FIrst Quarter:

Nice cheer for Lou Dort as he was announced with the starters. Going to make a not so bold prediction that Dort is on a full NBA contract by the end of the All-Star break.

Gallinari starts the scoring tonight. We know the asking price for Schroder is is high, but, what is Presti thinking with Gallinari? I would expect nothing less than a first-round pick.

Big bucket by Paul after the Cavs went on a 10-0 run.

You can hear a pin drop in this building. Thunder only down one, and it’s dead in here.

Thunder up one after a Dort slam! See first post on the thread.

Billy Donovan takes a timeout. Thunder trail Cavaliers 15-13 with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

If you’re going to play Good Times, Bad Times by Led Zeppelin, I am going to air drum in the press box. #OldMan