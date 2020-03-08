Thunder/Celtics Live Game Blog

The Thunder's improbable season continues in Boston on Sunday when they wrap up their season series with the Celtics. Let's take this time to remind you just how good the Thunder has been away from the Peake.

Since December Oklahoma City is 18-4 on the road, which is the best record in the NBA during that stretch, a win would also be the 12th road victory in 13 tries.

On the injury front, the Thunder are without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to a hip contusion, Darius Bazley is also out, while Kevin Hervey and Isiah Roby are on assignment with the Blue. For the Celtics, Gordon Heyward is listed as probable despite a right knee contusion.

Terrance Ferguson will start in place of Gilgeous-Alexander. This is Ferguson's first start since he took his leave of absence back in January.

The Celtics and Thunder are trending in opposite directions; the Thunder have won their last two while Boston has suffered back to back overtime losses to the Rockets and Nets.

In the Thunder's win over the Knicks on Friday Danilo Gallinari lead Oklahoma City in scoring with 22 points, Steven Adams had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Chirs Paul scored 21.

Paul's best performance came in the post-game media scrum when he refused to entertain the notion of playing for the Knicks; he also made sure to take a subtle swipe at James Dolan for the absence of Spike Lee at Madison Square Garden.

The Last Time They Met:

Former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart may not have made the most of his return home in the way of scoring, but it was his steal that sealed a win for the visiting Celtics on Sunday. With 5.8 seconds left and the Thunder trailing 108-111 after two Kemba Walker free-throws, Smart pokes the ball loose from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dennis Schroder was forced to foul Walker, and Walker slammed the door shut by making it 112-108 game. Chris Paul would hit a 33 pull up jumper in the final seconds giving us a final score of 112-111 Celtics. Forward Jayson Tatum says, "He definitely saved us today, saved me from the three turnovers I had late in the stretch, so that was a big-time play by him."

Vegas Says:

The Celtics are a five-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. However, the Thunder are 7-4 in Boston. In a strange twist, Oklahoma City is only 5-7 vs. the Celtics at the Peake.

First Quarter: