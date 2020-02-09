Thunder/Celtics Preview and Game Thread

The selfless, gritty, gutty Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics today at the Peake; the Thunder are boasting a 26-9 record since Thanksgiving good for second best in the NBA during that time. Vegas insider has the Thunder as a one-point favorite.

On the injury front, everybody is good to go for Oklahoma City. For Boston, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward are both probable. Daniel Theis is out with a right ankle sprain, and there will be no Tacko Fall today because he is on assignment with the Maine Red Claws.

Both Isaiah Roby and Deonte Burton have been recalled from the Blue and will be available at Billy Donovan's disposal. How much they or any other player will be used is the big question. Donovan has gone with a nine-man rotation, for the most part, this season. He also knows you can't play 11 or 12 guys because it will disrupt everything else you're doing.

Considering the Thunder have the tenth best scoring bench in the association (39.6 points per game) and are holding opponents reserves to 32.1 points per game (first in the NBA) you could argue this is the most depth that Donovan has had since he has been the Thunder's head coach.

I asked him if this was the case. "I don't know I think the one thing that's been really encouraging our younger guys have been given an opportunity, and they played well." ..."Things change over 82 games, things happen, to me, it's just about our team."..."It's about everybody understanding they're important, everybody understanding they gotta stay ready, and everybody being engaged, because you never know when you're going to be called upon."

In a season where the fans and the organization didn't know what to expect, you have a group of guys that least publicly aren't complaining about their minutes. As long as the Thunder continues to buy into the team-first concept, this will be one heck of a season.

Tipoff is set for 2:30 on NBATV and Fox Sports Oklahoma. Just click the comment box and add to the conversation during the game.