Thunder Clip Celtics

When it comes to being clutch in the NBA, there is no team better than the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Sunday's 105-104 win over the Boston Celtics, the Thunder are now 25-5 in clutch games since November 25th.

Chirs Paul and Dennis Schroder were your heroes, with the Thunder trailing 104-103 and only 8.5 seconds left on the clock, Paul and Schrder trapped Kemba Walker on an inbound pass. Schroder was able to swipe the ball on the walker turnover and drive to the hoop putting Oklahoma City in front for good.

Jayson Tatum, who had given the Celtics a one-point lead with 40.8 left in the game, missed an 18-foot jumper as time expired.

The Thunder were wrapping up their three-game east coast road trip already down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to a hip contusion suffered in Friday's win over the Knicks. Oklahoma City was not only going to need to make up for Gilgeous-Alexander's 19 points per game; they were going to have to find a way to slow down a Celtics team averaging 113.

Defensively Billy Donovan will you this was a team effort, on the offensive end Paul and Schroder combined for 55 points. The Thunder needed every one of those points on Sunday as there was ample opportunity for Oklahoma City to fold.

Midway through the second, the Celtics made five straight three-pointers. The Thunder would answer with a 12-0 run at the end of second bleeding into the third. Oklahoma City outscored the Celtics 31-21 in the third quarter, and when they needed a lift, Paul and Schroder were there to put them over the hump.

The Thunder finish this road trip 3-0 and are a half-game ahead of the Rockets for the fifth seed in the western conference.

Thunder Strikes:

Oklahoma City scored 21 points off 13 Boston turnovers. The Thunder also turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 15 points for the Celtics.

There were 21 lead changes and eight ties. The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 and only led by as many as eight.

Former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart seems to always rise to the occasion against Oklahoma City. On Sunday, Smart was 7/17 with 19 points.

Up Next:

The Thunder host the Jazz on Wednesday at the Peake, tipoff is set for 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

What do you think?

Was this the Thunder's best win of the season?