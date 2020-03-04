Thunder/Clippers Live Game Blog

With a win on Tuesday, The Thunder can reach their Sports Illustrated projected win total of 38. It might not sound like a big deal, but with 22 games left, it's one more reminder of how off we were about the Thunder's season this Summer.

To get that 38th win, Oklahoma City will have to beat the Los Angeles Clippers. After losing three straight, the Clippers have hit a roll, winning for in a row, their latest victory coming on Sunday vs. the 76ers.

By now, you've heard the whole world talking about Shake Milton's 39 point performance and tieing the NBA record for consecutive three-pointers. What you might not know is five Clippers were in double figures, including Kawhi Leonard, who was 10-20 for 30 points. Paul George, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams had 24 each.

This will be the Thunder's first time the Thunder has faced Lenoard, and as of now, he is not listed on the injury report, so we can assume that Doc Rivers won't be load managing him. Good luck to Lou Dort and whoever else has to guard Leonard, he's averaging 26 points in his last five games, four of those are Clippers wins.

No significant injuries to report for either team. The only Clippers out for this game are on G-Leauge assignments, and for the Thunder, Darius Bazley is still on the mend from his knee bone bruise.

Worth noting:

Isaiah Roby is being recalled from the Blue and will be in uniform for the Thunder on Tuesday.

First Quarter:

Billy Donovan says the Thunder will have to use multiple players to guard Leonard and George tonight. So far, SGA and Dort are drawing those assignments.

Gallinari hits his second three of the game. Thunder with an early 8-7 lead.

Every time I hear Patrick Beverly’s name, I think of Harry Dole the announcer from Major League calling the Thunder games and saying something irreverent.

Chris Paul gets called for a technical foul. Ferguson now in for Oklahoma City.

Billy Donovan takes his first timeout with the Thunder down six.

Dennis Schroder is coming into the game.

Zubac can sit a pick darn near as hard as Adams, Ferguson is going to be feeling that one tomorrow.

Clippers with a 28-17 lead and 1:51 left in the quarter.

Lou Dort, in transition, gets the Thunder within on the and one. Dort completes the three-point play. It’s now 33-25.

Lou Williams with nine points off the bench.

38-27 Clippers at the end of one. Oklahoma City is shooting 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc. The Clippers bench is outscoring the Thunder bench 14-7.

Second Quarter:

Nader goes baseline for two, after a great possession by Oklahoma City. Dennis Schroder with a fantastic play to keep the ball inbounds.

Chris Paul cuts the Clippers lead to six 40-36 early in the second quarter.

I’m not sure that the Clippers bench couldn’t make the playoffs as a five seed.

Paul George is preventing Lou Dort from getting gout on the fast break with a loose ball foul.

After review, the foul was determined to be a common foul, not a clear path foul. Side out Thunder.

Great pick by Nerlens Noel, allowing Shai to get to the basket.

Shai Bings the Thunder to within one. 42-43 with 5:34 left.

Clippers went on 16-2 run.

59-47 Clippers at the half.

Third Quarter:

7-4 to Clippers to start the third quarter. 66-53 Clippers with 7:59 left in the quarter.

Adams just picked up his fourth foul. Noel set to come with 7:39 to go in the third. George at the free-throw line.

I don’t think any of us thought the Thunder were elite, but, if the season ended today Oklahoma City would have to play the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. Even though the series is tied at two, tonight is the first time both teams have had almost their complete roster. It’s scary to think what Los Angles can do in the playoffs, just getting one game in a seven game series would be impressive for the Thunder.