Thunder/Clippers Morning Primer

Erik Gee

With a win on Tuesday, The Thunder can reach their Sports Illustrated projected win total of 38. It might not sound like a big deal, but with 22 games left, it's one more reminder of how off we were about the Thunder's season this Summer. 

 To get that 38th win, Oklahoma City will have to beat the Los Angeles Clippers. After losing three straight, the Clippers have hit a roll, winning for in a row, their latest victory coming on Sunday vs. the 76ers. 

By now, you've heard the whole world talking about Shake Milton's 39 point performance and tieing the NBA record for consecutive three-pointers. What you might not know is five Clippers were in double figures, including Kawhi Leonard, who was 10-20 for 30 points. Paul George, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams had 24 each. 

This will be the Thunder's first time the Thunder has faced Lenoard, and as of now, he is not listed on the injury report, so we can assume that Doc Rivers won't be load managing him. Good luck to Lou Dort and whoever else has to guard Leonard, he's averaging 26 points in his last five games, four of those are Clippers wins. 

No significant injuries to report for either team. The only Clippers out for this game are on G-Leauge assignments, and for the Thunder, Darius Bazley is still on the mend from his knee bone bruise.  

Thunder Strikes:

Try as you might you can't hate or even dislike Paul George. Geroge was in Oklahoma City Monday to dedicate the new fishing dock at South Lake Park. The pier is built to look like a basketball court complete with the PG brand; it also bears his name. 

