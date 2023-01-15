Thunder Could Use February for Play-In Push

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a surprising 20-23 record in the early stages of January. This leaves them half of a game behind a Play-In spot for the postseason. There’s plenty of opportunities left to improve their record, too.

The overachieving season can be pointed to a few things. The Thunder’s sophomore’s have been very solid, while Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging more than 30 points per game. Oh, and Jalen Williams – the No. 12 draft pick in the most recent NBA Draft – has been playing like he was a top five pick in the draft.

Now, the success this far into the season leaves the Thunder in a weird position in terms of competing. They can make their Play-In push and small winning moves, which could include signing a center on a 10-day contract until they see a bump in frontcourt health. Or, they can continue to let the season ride out and potentially end their season as the 11th or 12th best team in the Western Conference.



The month of February is going to be a solid opportunity for the Thunder to continue their early arrival and make that Play-In push. They have 11 games in the month, and eight of those games are – at this time – against teams that currently have a losing record. The month of games is particularly easy and could see a solid winning streak.

If the Thunder can take a winning streak into the month of March, where the schedule gets slightly tougher, they will put themselves in a position where they simply control their fate as to whether they have a shot in the postseason or not.

To be in a position where thinking of the Play-In is a true possibility on the season is absurd, and the Thunder are making a name for themselves as a squad a year earlier than most people have expected.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.