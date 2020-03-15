Thunder Declared NBA Champs

If the NBA season is over, then I am declaring the Thunder champions of the 2019-2020 season. I'm 100 percent certain that Oklahoma City mayor David Holt who is an avid Thunder fan, will go along with my plan.

Plus, he's a former state senator; he can pull a few strings to get his previous coworkers on board. If governor Kevin Stitt (who shares a party with Holt) joins the course, this will be a slam dunk (pun intended.)

In case you missed it, the Florida State Senate in a 37-2 vote (assume the two no votes were Miami or Flordia grads) have given the FSU men's basketball team this year's NCAA championship. Before Leonard Hamilton starts planning a banner ceremony, let's take a step back, remember what's lost here.

The Seminoles are not getting a chance to compete, which is what every athlete wants. Rings are excellent conversation pieces, but the work it takes to get that jewelry and relationships forged while you're going through that competition is what makes winning a championship special.

What do we love about the Thunder? We love the fact this is a team, and they are selfless, and play for each other. To simply give them the O'Brien trophy robs them of what they have built, and quite frankly, for my selfish reasons, I want to see how Chris Paul leads this team during a clutch moment in the playoffs.

Also, we want a parade, and right now, that wouldn't be able to happen, so we wouldn't even get to celebrate with this team that has given us so much joy.

While Florida politicians may have garnered themselves a few votes with FSU fans in an election year, they completely missed the point. Sports are about earning your way, and as cheesy as it sounds, it's also about the human spirit. It's the reason no self-respecting super-star should come off the bench and play limited minutes just to get a ring.

Tells us what you love the most about sports and this year's Thunder. Just click the comment box below.