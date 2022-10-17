Thunder Decline Forward Darius Bazley’s Rookie Extension

With the 5 p.m. CT deadline passing on Monday, Oct. 17, all signs point to Oklahoma City having not offered a rookie extension to forward Darius Bazley.

Bazley will now enter next summer as a restricted free agent for Klutch Sports, who host a wide array of clients including Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, Draymond Green of Golden State and more.

An incoming fourth-year for the 2022-23 season, Bazley has had a bit of a tumultuous career thus far with the Thunder. Coming in at 19-years-old, Bazley has long been thought of as a project for Oklahoma City’s rebuild, but never quite came to fruition.

After what looked like a potential second-year breakout season for Bazley, averaging 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31 minutes a night, he regressed in nearly every category the following year.

He averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and most noticeably stayed at 29 percent three-point shooting despite halving his attempts.

But there are certainly positives for the 6-foot-9 forward. Bazley has recently come on as a strong defensive forward, averaging more blocks and fouls last season at 1.0 per game apiece.

His 7-foot wingspan has allowed him to become a stalwart on defense, and while he may not be long for the Thunder rebuild, he could certainly be valuable to any teams looking for defensive-minded forwards near the trade deadline.

Following some cuts on Monday, Oklahoma City now rolls into the 2022-23 season with its officially 15-man roster, and looks to the season-opener versus the new-look Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.