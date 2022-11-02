Skip to main content

Thunder Defense is Key to Hot Start, Win Streak

Oklahoma City is now on a four game win streak, largely in part to the Thunder defense.

Oklahoma City’s defense continues to improve under Mark Daigneult.

The Thunder are now riding a four game win streak sitting at 4-3, the win streak is the fourth longest streak in the league.

Lu Dort has widely been known as one of the best defenders in the league, now the team is catching up to him making for one of the top defensive teams in the league.

While the OKC’s offense has been explosive in the Thunder’s win streak, scoring more than 115 points in three of the four wins, the defense has been the powering force behind the Thunder.

Good defense isn’t the flashiest piece of basketball, but it’s crucially important to success and the Thunder have bought into that.

OKC’s defensive rating through seven games is 106.7 which is fifth in the league behind the Bucks, Lakers, Cavaliers and the Suns. The Thunder’s strong defense balances out the Thunder’s total offensive rating of 108.4, which is 26th in the league.

The Thunder’s net rating checks in at 1.6 and 12th in the NBA. The Thunder rank well inside the top half of the NBA in most defensive statistics which leads to the impressive defensive rating.

OKC in defensive rebounds with 33.9, which marks the second straight year for OKC to be near the top in rebounding. OKC is averaging 9.6 steals which sits as third in the league.

While Dort may be the best on ball defender, which was recognized by All-Star Luka Doncic, the Thunder have had multiple players excel.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are leading the way in steals per game. SGA notches 2.5 per game while Williams is averaging two per game.

Blocking and interior defense was a question before the season for OKC, but blocks haven’t been a problem despite missing Chet Holmgren. OKC is averaging six per game and is tied for seventh with the Hawks.

Daigneault has placed an emphasis on strong defense in OKC and it has paid off with OKC having one of the best defenses in the league, and that has turned into a 4-3 record and OKC looking better than the team has in two seasons. 

