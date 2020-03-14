InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

Erik Gee

A spokesperson from the Oklahoma City Thunder says the team did not want to use the limited number of COVID-19 test kits for themselves and looked for alternatives. Chris Casteel of the Oklahoman is reporting that senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford are upset that testing for coronavirus has been slow except when it comes to the Jazz.   

The Thunder are not saying if their players have been tested, it's also not clear who authorized the test for Jazz players and staff. So far, 100 people in Oklahoma have been tested for COVID-19, including 58 associated with Jazz. 

Per reports, Oklahoma received 500 more COVID-19 kits on Friday. Before obtaining new kits, there were only 250 left. A critical issue facing the state was should they quartine the Jazz for two weeks or work with the state of Utah to find a way to get the Jazz home and have them monitored there. 

Casteel says it's not clear what the Thunder can do to obtain tests from elsewhere, but some private labs could be providing tests to Oklahoma. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports that Donovan Mitchell is "extremely frustrated"  with Rudy Gobert for being careless in the locker room and making light of coronavirus.

Jazz players have said that Gobert would touch teammates and their belongings. Gobert is apologizing for his behavior. But depending on how upset Mitchell is, there could be a schism within the team. If that is true, it could bode well for the Thunder to get a divided Jazz in the first round of the playoffs if they happen. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Season Deserves to go On

If the Thunder's season is not allowed to go on several of us will be impacted on many levels.

Erik Gee

Thunder to be Tested for COVID-19

The Thunder is working Oklahoma Department of Health on the appropriate time to test for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Silver Makes the Call to Postpone Thunder/Jazz

Adam Silver says he made the call to postpone the Thunder/Jazz game on Wednesday after talking with Clay Bennett and Sam Presti.

Erik Gee

Jazz Land in Utah

The Jazz is back in Utah, but it's not clear if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were on the charter flight back to Salt Lake City.

Erik Gee

NBA Owners Want Silver to Re-Evaluate in 30 Days

NBA Owners are encouraging Adam Silver to re-evaluate the NBA's Situation in 30 Days.

Erik Gee

The Impact of the NBA's Decision to Suspend Play

Donovan Mitchell test positive for COVID-19, plus the impacts of the NBA's decision to suspend play.

Erik Gee

Jazz Out of Quarantine

The Utah Jazz have been released from the Peake.

Erik Gee

NBA Suspends Season

The NBA is suspending its season after Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Postponed

The Jazz and Thunder are postponed as Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Live Blog

Follow along and contribute by clicking the comment box below

Erik Gee