Thunder did not Want to use Limited Test Kits on Players

A spokesperson from the Oklahoma City Thunder says the team did not want to use the limited number of COVID-19 test kits for themselves and looked for alternatives. Chris Casteel of the Oklahoman is reporting that senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford are upset that testing for coronavirus has been slow except when it comes to the Jazz.

The Thunder are not saying if their players have been tested, it's also not clear who authorized the test for Jazz players and staff. So far, 100 people in Oklahoma have been tested for COVID-19, including 58 associated with Jazz.

Per reports, Oklahoma received 500 more COVID-19 kits on Friday. Before obtaining new kits, there were only 250 left. A critical issue facing the state was should they quartine the Jazz for two weeks or work with the state of Utah to find a way to get the Jazz home and have them monitored there.

Casteel says it's not clear what the Thunder can do to obtain tests from elsewhere, but some private labs could be providing tests to Oklahoma. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports that Donovan Mitchell is "extremely frustrated" with Rudy Gobert for being careless in the locker room and making light of coronavirus.

Jazz players have said that Gobert would touch teammates and their belongings. Gobert is apologizing for his behavior. But depending on how upset Mitchell is, there could be a schism within the team. If that is true, it could bode well for the Thunder to get a divided Jazz in the first round of the playoffs if they happen.