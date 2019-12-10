Thunder
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Dismantle Jazz 104-90.

Erik Gee

Monday night in Salt Lake City, the Thunder earned their most impressive victory of the season, ripping the Jazz 104-90.

Not only were the Thunder down Danilo Gallinari, Terrance Ferguson, and Deonte Burton, they were on the second of back to back and playing their third game in four nights. You would have understood if this crew wore down at some point, but they didn't.  Five Thunder scored in double figures Dennis Schroder leading the way with 27 points off the bench.  

The Thunder's usual third-quarter woes did not come into play; it was the complete opposite. Oklahoma City outscored Utah 34-21 in the third frame leading by as much as 20. 

Rookie Lugentz Dort continues to make a case for regular minutes in the lineup. Dort getting the chance to play due to injury and suspensions gave the Thunder 29 solid minutes that included guarding Donovan Mitchell, a dunk, and a three-point play. Dort scored nine points on three of six shooting, but it's his defense and ability to guard the opponent's best players that could keep Deonte Burton on the bench whenever he comes back from the Blue.    

The best moment of the night came with 6:29 to go in the third quarter when Steven Adams took charge from Rudy Gobert. Despite Quin Snyder challenging the call, it stood. The charge was Adams's first of the year, and Big Kiwi celebrated like a kid who just found the last of Willy Wonka's golden tickets complete with a fist pump. 

Darius Bazley started in place of the injured Gallinari. Bazley only had two points off of free-throws; Mike Muscala didn't produce much better on the offensive end scoring five. However, Muscala had only played 40 seconds in the last five games before playing 16 minutes on Monday. Considering you're trying to develop Bazley, you might as well give him the bulk of the minutes.  

Oklahoma City handed the Jazz just their third home loss of the season. Oklahoma City has now won six of eight.  They will take Tuesday off before playing the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 9 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danilo Gallinari Will not Play Against the Jazz.

Erik Gee
0

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari suffered an injury in the Thunder's win over the Trailblazers that will keep him out tonight vs. Utah.

Deonte Burton's 25 Can't Help the Blue beat Legends.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton on assignment from the Thunder scores 25, but the Blue still lose to the Texas Legends 128-115.

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder Carry the Thunder to a win in Portland.

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder beat the Trailblazers 108-96 behind great nights from Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Steven Adams for Gordon Hayward? Terrance Ferguson out vs. Portland and Utah, Plus, Burton's Still Playing for the Blue.

Erik Gee
0

Recently former Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox and ESPN's Amin Elhassan discussed the possibility of trading Steven Adams to the Boston Celtics.

Justin Paton's Double-Double and Deonte Burton's 22 Help the Blue Cruise 127-104.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton scores 22 while Justin Patton records a double-double to help the Oklahoma City Blue beat Stockton 127-104.

Deonte Burton Suspended, Terrance Ferguson out for Friday's Game vs. Timberwolves.

Erik Gee
0

Deonte Burton is suspended for tonight's game with the Timberwolves while Terrance Ferguson is out with a hip injury.

Billy Donovan Says Players not Distracted by the Possibility of Being Traded.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says the Danilo Gallinari and other Thunder players focused on winning not about the possibility of being traded

Pacers Sweep Season Series From Thunder 107-100.

Erik Gee
0

Pacers sweep the season series from the Thunder despite big nights from Adams, Gallinari, and Schroder.

Donovan Says Andre Roberson was not Cleared to Play.

Erik Gee
0

Billy Donovan says that Andre Roberson couldn't get to a place where he felt comfortable on the floor. Plus,  video on how to get the most out of a team with a fluid roster.

Andre Roberson Moves Rehab to Los Angeles.

Erik Gee
0

Andre Roberson is leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue his rehab in Los Angles.