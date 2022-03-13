Thunder Draft: Jalen Duren Offers Size, Athleticism

Memphis' Jalen Duren could offer Oklahoma City several new skills on both ends of the court.

In a relatively weaker draft class, should OKC land outside the top three to four picks, they could be drafting for fit rather than pure talent.

Potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft before re-classifying, Memphis center Jalen Duren would offer Oklahoma City newfound size and athleticism should they pull the trigger on him in the top ten.

Duren, standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 250 pounds, is a bruising lob-threat who has a knack for making the right players. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Duren would function well as a rim-running, defensive-minded four or five.

Alongside Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley, Duren could help anchor an OKC defense that is already leagues ahead of where it should be. Duren is a strong rim protector, and could eventually maneuver himself into guarding smaller matchups well.

Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Duren’s biggest downside is the fact that he’s a non-shooter, but his size and skill in other areas almost make up for his inability to score from range.

One reason general manager Sam Presti could be keen to draft Duren is his untapped and above average passing ability for a big his size. Duren is a capable passer, and within the Thunder’s offense, could thrive.

Duren is averaged 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers. At 18 years old, he would be one of the youngest players in the 2022 Draft.

Oklahoma City next takes on Memphis on Sunday night, continuing to position themselves better for the 2022 Draft.