Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Tony Bradley

A late-season addition, Tony Bradley saw some of his best NBA minutes in a Thunder jersey.

The 6-foot-10 center never started for Oklahoma City, but provided valuable minutes off the bench down the stretch.

Here is SI Thunder's grades for the former Philadelphia big man:

Nick Crain’s Grade: B-

Tony Bradley was acquired at the trade deadline as one of the key assets in return for George Hill. Set to enter restricted free agency this summer, Bradley had just a few months to prove his worth in OKC.

Through 22 games in a Thunder uniform, he came off the bench, producing 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was extremely efficient, converting on 65.6 percent of his shots from the floor.

With that in mind, Bradley has perhaps established himself as a long-term backup in the NBA. Now 23 years old, the former first-round pick has already played for three separate teams. If he’s not re-signed by the Thunder this offseason, he will join his fourth team in five seasons.

Bradley is an excellent backup big that could help OKC for a very long time. It will likely come down to how much the Thunder have to pay in order to keep him around. It would take a huge, unexpected jump for Bradley to become a starting-caliber player in this league, but he still brings value nonetheless.

Derek Parker’s Grade: B

Despite not playing in a starting role for OKC, center Tony Bradley still managed to be impactful for the Thunder.

In 22 games, Bradley averaged 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. Per 36, Bradley’s averages jump to 17.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Bradley is set to be a restricted free agent, and said he will be working out in Florida this summer.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Oklahoma City explore other options at center, be it through the draft or current players, but Bradley could certainly fill that spot if need be.

“I love it here in OKC with the Thunder,” Bradley said. “But I don’t know what the next move will be for me.”