Thunder Escape the Super-Sized Orlando Magic, 116-108

In their fourth home game of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Orlando Magic and their No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero. The Magic’s massive lineup would put up a tremendous fight, but the Thunder’s clutch play late in the fourth would bring home a 116-108 victory after overcoming a 15-point deficit.

The Thunder welcomed the return of Josh Giddey to their starting lineup after an ankle sprain caused him to miss the last three games. Fan-favorite rookie Jalen Williams also made his debut as a starter.

To kick off the game, Oklahoma City struggled to contain Orlando’s super-sized starting lineup as Wendell Carter, Jr. and Bol Bol scored the first 11 points for the Magic which led to two quick fouls on Thunder starting center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company were able to tie things up 19-19 in the middle of the frame before some hot shooting from rookie Ousmane Dieng helped the Thunder barely edge out the Magic and end the first quarter on top, 33-32.

The Thunder continued into the second quarter picking up right where they left off, spreading the ball around, making plays on both ends of the floor, and building a nine-point lead early on behind Giddey and the second unit.

From there, the Magic’s offense would find its rhythm, cutting the lead to one with about two minutes remaining while the Thunder’s offense started to cool down. Orlando’s hot shooting would continue to give Oklahoma City’s defense problems and head into halftime up 66-63.

The Magic would push the lead to ten coming out of the break, led by Franz Wagner, while the Thunder’s offense continued to sputter. Oklahoma City would also struggle defensively through much of the quarter as the Magic’s mix of size and skill proved difficult to stop.

But Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive juice and some timely buckets from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann would keep the Thunder within striking distance, closing what was once a 14-point lead down to just a seven-point lead.

And as the Magic’s second unit attempted to maintain the Magic’s advantage heading toward the fourth quarter, the Thunder’s own second unit would find another run in them and trim the lead down to three, closing out the third frame down 85-88.

The Thunder started off the fourth quarter on the right foot, forcing the Magic’s 22nd turnover of the night, but couldn’t find their groove offensively and made things too easy on the opposite side of the floor as they gave up 13 points in the first four minutes.

Carter Jr. would knock down an open three to find his 26th point of the night and give the Magic a 15-point cushion heading down the stretch. This would prompt Mark Daigneault to call a timeout and reassess.

Post-timeout, the Thunder would come out firing and cut the lead to two as Luguentz Dort nailed a three, the team would find some big defensive stops, and Gilgeous-Alexander would quickly find six points after drawing two fouls and score on a leak out.

And a big-time 3-pointer by Aleksej Pokusevski would push would give the Thunder a 105-104 lead.

And as both teams tussled to close out the game, a motivated Thunder defense ramped up its efforts, thwarting the Magic’s attempts to regain their lead. But it was too late. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder’s closing lineup would capitalize on turnovers and pull out the win, 116-108.

The Thunder will stay home to play the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, and the Denver Nuggets for the third time this season on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CST.

