Thunder Excited to Have Fans Back for Upcoming Season

For the first time in over a year, fans will be allowed back in the newly renamed Paycom Center.

Following Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 incident in March of 2020, the Thunder have had a strict no-fans policy at the stadium, despite other teams allowing small percentages of fans and even full arenas late last year.

This season will at least begin differently, with Oklahoma City allowing fans back with proof of full or partial vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of tipoff.

The game entry policy will last through at least the first 12 contests of the preseason and regular season. It will also be in effect for Oklahoma City’s preseason matchup on Oct. 14 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

It was exciting news for Thunder fans, but it was potentially as exciting for the home team.

“It feels good to be back, and I'm really excited for the season, excited to have fans back in the arena,” said Mike Muscala, the oldest and close to longest tenured Thunder player on the roster.

Muscala is one of just a few players on the entire roster who has experienced the full Paycom Center while playing for Oklahoma City.

“Being in some arenas towards the end of the season that they were half full, that was strange after being used to having no fans.” Muscala went on. "I'm sure as this season kicks off, there will be an adjustment period back to having fans in the arena. But it's a great thing for us as players to have that energy back, especially here with the home crowd. I know we really thrive off that, and even on the road it's fun, too. I'm excited about that.”

Third-year forward Isaiah Roby, who spent his full year with Oklahoma City in an empty arena, is excited about a different aspect of fans returning.

“Honestly it kind of felt like we were playing a bunch of scrimmages in an arena.” Roby said. “Honestly the NBA did the best they could at getting fake crowd noise piped in, but there's nothing like having a real crowd in the gym. You can feel the energy from the crowd.”

“I remember I forgot what game it was -- actually that was our first away game with fans -- but they're talking crap to us. They were talking to me directly at one point, and I was like, that's kind of foreign. I miss having that, I miss being able to heckle back and forth and silence the crowd.”

Oklahoma City will tip off their 2021 regular season with an away matchup versus the Jazz on Oct. 20. Their first home game will be on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. against the Philadelphia 76ers.

