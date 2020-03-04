Thunder Facing a Healthy Clippers

The NBA schedule makers hate the Oklahoma City Thunder. That is the only reasonable explanation as to why three nights after playing 52-9 Bucks, you now have to face a 41-19 Clippers bunch that when healthy is arguably not only the best but the deepest team in the western conference.

When you look at the Clippers roster, it's easy to focus on superstars Kawahi Leonard and Paul George. Still, the Thunder will have their hands full tonight when facing a bench that ranks first in the association in scoring averaging 51.6 points per game.

Billy Donovan says, "They're very, very deep, I think certainly and rightfully so Paul and Kawhi get a lot of attention."..."But you got Lou Williams coming off the bench (Marcus) Morris is a big-time scorer at the power forward spot, and Montrezl (Harrell) has scored really, really well."... "So really, it's not just those two guys; their team is very, very elite."

I asked Donovan if a healthy Clippers is the toughest matchup the Thunder will face all season long. "Giannis was really a hard matchup for us, and Kawhi and Paul will be hard with their length and size, I know our guys will compete and do the best job they can."..."But again it's not going to fall on Lou or Shai or Chris or Dennis or any one player were going to need to do a really great job defensively as a group collectively because of their size, their length and their great ability one on one to score."

The only Clippers missing tonight's contest are all on G-League assignments. When Los Angeles has its full complement of players, they are 8-0 on the season. Vegas insider has the Clippers as a 4.5 point favorite.

