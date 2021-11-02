Thunder Falter Late Without Lu Dort

Oklahoma City faltered late when Paul George got the hot hand with Luguentz Dort sidelined due to injury.

With Luguentz Dort sidelined due to a sore shoulder, the Oklahoma City Thunder took it to the Clippers on Monday night. Until the final minutes.

After leading for nearly the entire game, former Thunder Paul George came alive in the final minutes, hitting a flurry of 3-pointers and assisting on several more to ice the game late.

Oklahoma City led 91-82 with 2:44 left in the game, finishing on a dreadful run to lose 99-94 in what most teams would call an implosion.

Dort’s patented on-ball defense was sorely missed in the final minutes. While he's significantly shorter than George, Dort has proven he can disrupt all the same.

Dort, who again is averaging 11.7 points on less than ideal shooting percentages, isn’t an ideal offensive piece. The third-year undrafted guard is shooting 35 percent from the floor through six games, and just 22 percent from beyond the arc.

Amid a rebuild for the ages, Dort’s offensive fit with Oklahoma City is an awkward one.

Dort’s tendency to be a ball stopper and streaky shooter, however, are vastly overshadowed by his ability to make tremendous defensive plays.

Dort oftentimes gets the toughest assignments: Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell just to name a few this season.

When the George’s of the world have the hot hand, it’s hard to not think of Dort’s potential to lockdown the opposition. And for the Thunder, it was surely hard not to miss his on-court presence last night, or envision a world without him on the roster.

Oklahoma City now looks to a Thursday matchup agains the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. No injury update has been given for Dort.

