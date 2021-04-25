Thunder forward Darius Bazley ending sophomore campaign on a high note

Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley has been scorching hot in eight games back from a fractured scapula, and is ending an underwhelming sophomore season on a high note

Thunder forward Darius Bazley knows a thing or two about ending his season on a high note.

In his rookie season, Bazley saw the unprecedented NBA bubble, one last chance for teams and players to get back on track before the playoffs.

Bazley did just that, scoring 13.0 points per game in eight contests on 46 percent three-point shooting. It was undoubtedly an impressive stretch for a 6-foot-9, 19-year old rookie.

While this year won’t end with a playoff berth, Bazley seems to be replicating his late success from last year.

In eight games back from a fractured scapula, the sophomore is averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal.

Bazley gets to the rim against Atlanta's Clint Capela as forward John Collins watches on. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

“He’s just running hard, he’s defending hard.” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Bazley’s hot-streak. “Obviously, we’re giving him defensive assignments that are filling his plate right now. And he’s on the glass, he’s getting an activity level into the game that, for a guy that’s 6’9” and strong and athletic, is impacting the game in a lot of ways.”

“We’re really happy to see it, and then you layer on the nights that he’s driving it well, or shooting it well or getting to the line — next thing you know, he has 20 points on top of all that stuff, and that’s kind’ve where he’s been here for the last four or five games. It’s been encouraging.”