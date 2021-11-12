Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Seeing Efficient Stretch

Darius Bazley has arguably been Oklahoma City’s most polarizing player over the past few seasons.

If not for Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC’s 3-point slinging 7-footer, it wouldn’t even be an argument.

Bazley has had a rollercoaster of a career thus far, getting little run as a rookie before a jump in his sophomore season amidst the rebuild.

He’s shot less than 40% from the field from his career, and just 30 percent of his 3-pointers. It’s no secret Bazley hasn’t performed up to his or anyone else’s standings thus far, but inconsistent play styles has much to do with it.

Periodically throughout the past couple seasons, Bazley has been thrust into the forward role, becoming more ball dominant and extended his shooting range.

Bazley is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 40 percent shooting from the field this season. In 27 minutes per contest, he’s attempting 4.4 threes and hitting just 27 percent of those.

He had an overly inconsistent start to the season, shooting 36 percent from the floor and 17 percent from 3-point land in the first six games.

But in the past three games, coincidentally all wins, Bazley has played more of a power forward role, limiting his ranged shooting and taking smart, consistent shots close to the basket.

In OKC’s three-game win streak, Bazley has shot 50 percent from the floor and a whopping 57 percent from three on just 2.3 attempts. He’s averaging 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in that span.

It could be that the power forward position could be better suited longterm for Bazley's talents. With guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey able to hit 3-pointers at decently high clips, Bazley could be more utilized down low or in the high post rather than beyond the 3-point line.

On a hot streak, Bazley will get his next look at action on the Thunder’s newest court on Friday, Nov. 12 in a matchup against the Kings at 7 p.m.

