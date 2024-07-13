Thunder Game Day: OKC Tips Off Vegas Summer Slate Against Toronto
The Thunder will continue their Summer League journey in a different place.
Oklahoma City will tip off in Vegas against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. The Thunder will be playing their fourth game of the summer, while the Raptors will be making their debut.
After playing in Utah, Oklahoma City’s 2022 lottery pick Ousmane Dieng will not make an appearance in Vegas. Without their leading shot taker, the rest of the Thunder’s roster will have an opportunity to make an impact.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Raptors, and the total over/under is 186.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Saturday’s matchup will be headlined by the teams’ 2024 draft picks. Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell will take the floor for the Thunder, while Toronto’s three picks will make their Summer League debuts.
Alongside second-round picks Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead, Raptors’ No. 19 pick Ja’Kobe Walter will be among the best players on the floor, and will be the highest 2024 draft pick on the court. A couple of notable recent first-round picks, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick, will also be on the floor for the Raptors.
Without Dieng, the Thunder’s offense will likely run through Mitchell who had a successful run in Utah, averaging 15.3 points, including an 11-point, 10-assist performance. He pairs with Adam Flagler in the backcourt, forming a duo that could likely get plenty of reps together in the G League next season.
Meanwhile, Jones will also have an opportunity to showcase his skills with a higher usage. The four-year college player turned pro will look to have another solid two-way performance as he tries to make an early impression for next season.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-0)
INJURIES:
Check out our live injury tracker, along with our game day injury report that will release later today.
WHEN:
Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Cox Pavillion - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, ESPN+, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
As the Thunder further evaluate players, finding anyone who could contribute next season would be a major success. Although most players on the team are G League bound, players such as Mitchell and Jones could use more solid performances to make their case for next season.
Oklahoma City will continue its Summer League schedule on Monday when it matches up against the Miami Heat.
