Thunder Gameday: A Midweek Matchup with Sacramento

It’s the third game in Las Vegas for both of these squads, as they’ll look to end the night with a winning record. Each team has a top-four pick from last month’s draft, but whether those two play or not is still unknown.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

It wouldn’t be surprising to see both Oklahoma City and Sacramento start to remove top players from the rotation. At this point in summer league, there’s players near the end of the bench that need the opportunity to showcase their skills.

For guys like Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Keegan Murray, playing time may not be as important moving forward.

On the flip side, there’s a handful of players on the Thunder roster that have yet to touch the floor. As these prospects look to make enough of a splash to earn a spot in the G League, getting them exposure is important. At the end of the day there’s quite a few objectives to playing in summer league, with winning not always being the top priority.

For the Kings, keep an eye on center Neemias Queta. He’s been spectacular in Las Vegas to this point.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1)

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO:

NBA TV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Only one team remains undefeated in Las Vegas, meaning squad with a single loss could still make the championship game later this week. As such, both of these teams still have something to play for.

