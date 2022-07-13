Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: A Midweek Matchup with Sacramento

Oklahoma City will play its third game in Las Vegas today.

It’s the third game in Las Vegas for both of these squads, as they’ll look to end the night with a winning record. Each team has a top-four pick from last month’s draft, but whether those two play or not is still unknown.

Ousmane Dieng

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

It wouldn’t be surprising to see both Oklahoma City and Sacramento start to remove top players from the rotation. At this point in summer league, there’s players near the end of the bench that need the opportunity to showcase their skills.

For guys like Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Keegan Murray, playing time may not be as important moving forward.

On the flip side, there’s a handful of players on the Thunder roster that have yet to touch the floor. As these prospects look to make enough of a splash to earn a spot in the G League, getting them exposure is important. At the end of the day there’s quite a few objectives to playing in summer league, with winning not always being the top priority.

For the Kings, keep an eye on center Neemias Queta. He’s been spectacular in Las Vegas to this point.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1)

WHEN: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO: 

NBA TV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Only one team remains undefeated in Las Vegas, meaning squad with a single loss could still make the championship game later this week. As such, both of these teams still have something to play for.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

Lu Dort
News

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell

By Inside The Thunder Staff15 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Holmgren Bounces Back in Win Over Magic

By Chris Becker18 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

Should the OKC Thunder Start Sunsetting the Summer League Roster?

By Ben Creider22 hours ago
Jalen Williams
News

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Continues to Impress

By Nick CrainJul 12, 2022
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

Thunder Top Magic Behind Chet Holmgren's Double Double

By Ross LovelaceJul 11, 2022
AP22188043379730
Video

WATCH: Josh Giddey Gushes Over Chet Holmgren's Game

By Christine ButterfieldJul 11, 2022
Zavier Simpson
News

OKC Blue: Zavier Simpson Returns to Face Thunder

By Ben CreiderJul 11, 2022
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

Thunder Gameday: Taking on the Magic in Las Vegas

By Inside The Thunder StaffJul 11, 2022