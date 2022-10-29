Thunder Gameday: A Quick Road Trip Down South to Dallas

Currently on a two-game win streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder have started to figure things out this season. As they inch towards the .500 mark on the year, the Thunder will be in Dallas tonight for a tough matchup against the Mavericks.

Can the Thunder get a win before heading back home to Oklahoma City?

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 12-point underdogs to the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 205.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Despite having the same number of wins, the Mavericks should be the better team in today's contest. Theres's no question that Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire league and will dictate the result of tonight's game.

On the flip side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the top scorers in the NBA this season. The offensive battle between those two will be a huge difference maker in this contest.

Outside of those two, Tre Mann and Lu Dort will look to produce points for Oklahoma City. The Mavs haven't looked great this season, but are certainly a contender in the Western Conference.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2)

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this matchup in Dallas against the Mavs, the Thunder will have a few days off before hosting Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.