Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Back Home to Host the Knicks

Will Oklahoma City once again torch the New York defense?

The Oklahoma City Thunder just wrapped up a four-game road trip, but will be back at home today against the New York Knicks.

These two teams matched up just over a week ago, which was an incredibly high scoring game. After scoring a franchise record 48 points in the first quarter, the Knicks ended up losing by ten despite scoring 135 points.

It’s unlikely the Thunder once again score 145 points, but there’s certainly adjustments that New York will need to make.

Most notably, the Knicks will need to focus on shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s coming off of his worst game of the season, where he scored just 15 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Will he bounce back today?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Knicks, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

It’s important to remember that the Knicks are on second night of back-to-back. They just played on Sunday afternoon against Suns in Phoenix. Any time a team is on the road in consecutive nights, fatigue can become a factor.

The last time these teams played, the perimeter game was a huge factor. Oklahoma City knocked down 17 of its 31 triples, which was one of the reasons the team nearly scored 150 points.

New York will need to focus on getting quality looks in this contest. In that last game they took 97 total shots from the floor, but only converted on 49.5% of them.

It starts with RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle who will likely take the majority of the shots tonight for the Knicks. They’ve been an inconsistent trio, but when they’re on, New York thrives.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Furthermore, Cam Reddish played great against the Thunder in that last match, so OKC will need to gameplan for him.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9) vs. New York Knicks (8-8)

WHEN: 

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue a string of home games as they host the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

Tre Mann, LA Clippers
News

Thunder Missing Depth Between Tre Mann and Darius Bazley Injuries

By Ross Lovelace
Jalen Williams
News

The Oklahoma City Thunder Continue to Exceed Expectations

By Kade Kimble
Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Toronto Raptors
News

Steals, Blocks Becoming Key Part of OKC Defensive Arsenal

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Gilgeous-Alexander On Pace to Join Jordan, Wade In History Books

By Dustin McLaughlin
Josh Giddey
News

How Josh Giddey Could Benefit From Sophomore Slump

By Kade Kimble
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Pokusevski’s Ankle Injury Raises Concerns With OKC’s Big Man Depth

By Chris Becker
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams Turn In Strong Performances Against Grizzlies

By Derek Parker
Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies
News

Jalen Williams' Case for NBA All-Rookie Honors

By Randall Sweet