Thunder Gameday: Back Home to Host the Knicks

The Oklahoma City Thunder just wrapped up a four-game road trip, but will be back at home today against the New York Knicks.

These two teams matched up just over a week ago, which was an incredibly high scoring game. After scoring a franchise record 48 points in the first quarter, the Knicks ended up losing by ten despite scoring 135 points.

It’s unlikely the Thunder once again score 145 points, but there’s certainly adjustments that New York will need to make.

Most notably, the Knicks will need to focus on shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s coming off of his worst game of the season, where he scored just 15 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Will he bounce back today?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Knicks, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

It’s important to remember that the Knicks are on second night of back-to-back. They just played on Sunday afternoon against Suns in Phoenix. Any time a team is on the road in consecutive nights, fatigue can become a factor.

The last time these teams played, the perimeter game was a huge factor. Oklahoma City knocked down 17 of its 31 triples, which was one of the reasons the team nearly scored 150 points.

New York will need to focus on getting quality looks in this contest. In that last game they took 97 total shots from the floor, but only converted on 49.5% of them.

It starts with RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle who will likely take the majority of the shots tonight for the Knicks. They’ve been an inconsistent trio, but when they’re on, New York thrives.

Furthermore, Cam Reddish played great against the Thunder in that last match, so OKC will need to gameplan for him.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9) vs. New York Knicks (8-8)

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue a string of home games as they host the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

