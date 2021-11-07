Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Back in OKC to Take on Spurs at Home

    After a long West Coast road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder are back at home to take on the San Antonio Spurs.
    Author:

    After spending a week in California on a road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder are back at home on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder are coming off of a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers, meaning they should have a ton of confidence coming into this game.

    Although San Antonio doesn't have a great record, they've been a solid team to this point in the season and will be a tough matchup for Oklahoma City.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 212 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    The Spurs are among the best passing teams in the entire NBA, dishing out 27.7 assists per game. One of the most well-coached teams in the league, they play great team basketball regardless of the level of talent they have on the roster. 

    Sunday's matchup will be a battle of two fairly similar guards in Dejounte Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

    Murray is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game while Gilgeous-Alexander has produced 23.5 points 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest this season.

    This matchup will be a great opportunity for rookie Josh Giddey to showcase his skills against a young San Antonio team. He's been spectacular for OKC this season.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-6)

    WHEN: 

    Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    The Thunder will need to come out strong and play well throughout the entire game to beat the Spurs on Sunday. “You’ve gotta play a full 48 minutes to win in this league," said Gilgeous-Alexander earlier this week.

