Thunder Gameday: Closing Out NBA Summer League Against Pelicans

This evening will be the eighth and final game of the summer for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After playing in two separate events, the team will have one last chance to finish strong. To this point, the Thunder lost just one game in Salt Lake City and one game in Las Vegas.

In what has been a successful summer, Oklahoma City will close things out against the New Orleans Pelicans.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

At this point in the summer, most teams aren’t playing their top prospects. Now, it’s the players near the end of the summer league roster rotation as it’s all about exploration.

As such, don’t expect many of the the players that play tonight on either team to be guys that earn a spot in the regular season rotation. Rather, it will be the prospects fighting for a chance in the G League.

With that in mind, Thunder guard Jaden Shackelford could be one of the most intriguing players on the court today. He's able to produce points quickly and could become an interesting prospect in the Thunder system. Alongside him, two-way wing Lindy Waters can fill it up from beyond the arc.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-2)

WHEN:

Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Cox Pavilion - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO:

NBA TV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Once this game comes to an end, Oklahoma City will be done playing in organized games against other teams until the preseason. As such, it’s the final opportunity for some of these prospects to showcase their skills in a live setting outside of training camp.

