Thunder Gameday: Day Two in Salt Lake City Against Grizzlies

Oklahoma City will match up with Memphis in the middle frame of the three-day event.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder have top level young prospects that will face off on Wednesday night. Following wins by both teams on Tuesday, an undefeated record entering the final day of the event is on the line.

The Thunder won their opening contest by 21 points, but the level of competition will be much better against the Grizzlies.

Josh Giddey is coming into his own as his fellow starters deal with injuries

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Oklahoma City’s top prospect in Chet Holmgren had a debut better than anyone could have expected. The rookie big produced 23 points on nine shots to go along with six blocks.

Josh Giddey led the team with 11 assists, proving he’s a legitimate facilitator for the Thunder moving forward. Entering the second game of this event, both Giddey an Holmgren will look to lead the team to yet another victory.

Memphis has a second year standout in Ziaire Williams that should be a key contributor in this matchup. Additionally, rookie Kennedy Chandler made huge plays in the Grizzlies’ opening matchup that ultimately led to the win.

There’s a ton of talent that will be on the floor tonight.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-0)

WHEN: 

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

TV/RADIO: 

ESPN2, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Holmgren had an incredible summer league debut for the Thunder on Tuesday night. If that’s any indication of what he could look like moving forward, Oklahoma City is on track to becoming a contender once again.

