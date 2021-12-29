Thunder Gameday: Back in the Desert to Take on the Suns

After losing on the road against the Phoenix Suns last week, the Oklahoma City will get another chance on Wednesday night.

For the second time in the past week, the Phoenix Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they have the second-best record in the NBA, the Suns are currently only a two-game losing streak and will be motivated to get another win over the Thunder today.

Phoenix is 15-4 at home this season, proving to be extremely difficult for teams to come in and beat. Oklahoma City has looked solid of late, although their roster is fairly depleted entering this matchup.

What will it take for the Thunder to pull out a victory?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 15-point underdogs to the Suns, and the total over/under is 217.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

These two teams faced off less than a week ago, as Oklahoma City gave a great effort and kept the game competitive into the final minutes. This time around, the shorthanded Thunder will look quite a bit different in terms of who’s available to take the floor.

If they’re going to keep this game close, an emphasis on shutting down Deandre Ayton will be needed. A dominant big, the undersized Thunder roster allowed him to produce 19 points and 12 boards last week. Additionally, Devin Booker was able scorch OKC with 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Phoenix is a well-balanced team, but containing those two young players as well as veteran point guard Chris Paul is key in slowing the Suns down.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-7)

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Thunder are extremely shorthanded with a handful of players recently entering health and safety protocols. Against one of the best team’s in the NBA, the odds are stacked against their favor in this matchup.

With that in mind, it will be a great opportunity for some of the less experienced players to get quality minutes against a great team.

