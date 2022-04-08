Thunder Gameday: First of Two Games in Los Angeles

With just two games remaining in the season, the Thunder will take on the Lakers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Los Angeles for the final two games of their season. With a matchup against the Lakers tonight, two lottery teams will face off.

Over half of the Thunder roster is out for the season, meaning a short rotation filled with G League prospects will compete against the Lakers. It’s just another opportunity for Thunder GM Sam Presti to evaluate young talent.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 8-point underdogs to the Lakers, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

In three prior contests between these teams this season, the Thunder have owned the season series with two wins. Despite the Lakers having high expectations entering the season, Oklahoma City has had a ton of success against them to this point.

In fact, the Thunder have a better record than the Lakers since the All-Star break.

Now that Los Angeles is eliminated from the postseason picture, there’s not much to play for. However, the Lakers have the depth to be extremely competitive against this depleted OKC roster regardless of who plays.

Following this contest, the Thunder will stay in town for their final season of the contest against the Clippers.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-48)

WHEN:

Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Oklahoma City has struggled all season, but has gone .500 over its last eight games. With just two games remaining, final lottery odds are on the line tonight.

