Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: First of Two Games in Los Angeles

With just two games remaining in the season, the Thunder will take on the Lakers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Los Angeles for the final two games of their season. With a matchup against the Lakers tonight, two lottery teams will face off.

Over half of the Thunder roster is out for the season, meaning a short rotation filled with G League prospects will compete against the Lakers. It’s just another opportunity for Thunder GM Sam Presti to evaluate young talent.

Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 8-point underdogs to the Lakers, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

In three prior contests between these teams this season, the Thunder have owned the season series with two wins. Despite the Lakers having high expectations entering the season, Oklahoma City has had a ton of success against them to this point.

In fact, the Thunder have a better record than the Lakers since the All-Star break.

Now that Los Angeles is eliminated from the postseason picture, there’s not much to play for. However, the Lakers have the depth to be extremely competitive against this depleted OKC roster regardless of who plays.

Following this contest, the Thunder will stay in town for their final season of the contest against the Clippers.

RECORDS: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-48)

WHEN: 

Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Oklahoma City has struggled all season, but has gone .500 over its last eight games. With just two games remaining, final lottery odds are on the line tonight.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Olivier sari
News

A Look Back at Olivier Sarr’s Time in OKC

By Sam Lane9 hours ago
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Video

WATCH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Bookends Rookie Year in Utah

By Christine Butterfield16 hours ago
Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Time For A Center in Oklahoma City?

By Nick Crain20 hours ago
Isaiah Roby
News

3-Point Shooting Explodes as Thunder Blown Out by Jazz

By Chris Becker21 hours ago
Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Fall to Jazz, Snap Two-Game Winning Streak

By Ross LovelaceApr 6, 2022
Melvin Frazier Jr., Oklahoma City Blue
News

Thunder Tracker: Cutting Olivier Sarr to Sign Melvin Frazier Jr.

By Inside The Thunder StaffApr 6, 2022
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

Rookie Ladder: Elite Few Finishing on Strong Note

By Derek ParkerApr 6, 2022
Olivier Sarr, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Sarr's NBA 'Job Interview'

By Christine ButterfieldApr 6, 2022