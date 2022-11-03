Thunder Gameday: Going For Five-Straight Wins, Hosting Nuggets in Key Matchup

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have identical records, the level of talent is a bit lopsided. Nonetheless, the NBA game is unique in the fact that anything can happen on any given night.

The Thunder haven’t lost in over a week, notching four-straight victories entering tonight’s contest. Denver already produced a win over Oklahoma City earlier in the season, winning by a final score of 122-117, but this is a clean slate.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is emerging as a star, and will likely be one of the best players on the floor tonight.

Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 229.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

When these teams last met, it was a balanced scoring attack from the Nuggets who had six players that scored in double figures. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had a spectacular showing, producing 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists.

On the flip side, Gilgeous-Alexander had a down night relative to his standards as he scored 28 points on less than 50% shooting from the floor. The bench did get a huge lift in that contest, as Mike Muscala was 4-of-7 from deep as he poured in 18 points.

As Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic go head-to-head, it will likely be about each team’s other pieces that will determine the outcome. Those two will do what they do best, but how will the secondary players perform?

Again, Oklahoma City lacks size in the frontcourt which the Nuggets could look to exploit unlike last time they played the Thunder.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-3)

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 3 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following tonight’s matchup, the Thunder will hit the road to wrap up the week against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.