Thunder Gameday: Hosting the NBA’s Top Team

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have best record in NBA as they head into Oklahoma City to take on the struggling Thunder. Their first and only loss came on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks when they fell by nearly 20 points.

Tonight, Milwaukee will look to get back on track.

The Thunder have lost three-straight and are outside of the playoff picture, but will look to get revenge against the Bucks after losing to them over the weekend.

Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 7-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 219 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still averaging better than 30 points per game. However, his worst offensive outing of the season came on Saturday in the 108-94 loss to Milwaukee.

In that contest, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play, but Bobby Portis pulled down 21 rebounds. The Bucks dominated the glass as a team in that game, which is something Oklahoma City will look to address tonight.

The Bucks also had double the points off turnovers that the Thunder did, so that’s another area that needs to be cleaned up.

With how poor the OKC offense has been outside of SGA this season, he will likely need a huge game to make this competitive.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-1)

WHEN: 

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Following this contest, the Thunder will only have one other game this week when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

